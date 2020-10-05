 Skip to main content
Meet-A-Teacher
Name: Molly Brueggemann

What do you teach? Art.

Experience: This is my fourth year teaching; my third in Gretna.

Hobbies: Running, knitting, hiking, spending time with my family.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My mom! She demonstrated exactly what a teacher should be like to me at a young age. I wanted to change lives like she did.

How do you spend your summer vacation? I ran, made clay earrings, went on walks with my dogs and spent time at the lake.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Seeing kids creativity come to life in their work! I love watching their growth as artists and students throughout the year as well.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a dietitian.

Brueggemann
