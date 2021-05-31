 Skip to main content
Memorial Day ceremony sees 7 added to Avenue of Flags
Memorial Day ceremony sees 7 added to Avenue of Flags

The annual Avenue of Flags ceremony was held Monday in Gretna's Peterson Park.

Coordinated by Gretna American Legion Post 216, VFW Post 10725, Gretna American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion, the annual Avenue of Flags was raised at 7 a.m. The flags were expected to be lowered at 7 p.m.

The 10 a.m. ceremony featured the reading of the names of the 257 veterans honored with a flag in the park.

Seven new flags were added this year. The families were invited to join Legion members in raising their loved ones flag. The new flags in 2021 honor Harold C. Hansen, Robert J. Dietze, Thomas J. Hurst, James F. Schram, Ronald W. Dye, Earnest Olsan and Duane D. Strong.

