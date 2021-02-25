Middle schools implement 1:1 technology

Students and staff at Gretna High School have become accustomed to classroom technology in recent years. Gretna Public Schools implemented 1:1 technology at GHS in 2018.
Following suit, Gretna and Aspen Creek middle schools have distributed iPads to students and staff members through a 1:1 technology rollout in recent weeks.
The district received 1,861 iPads through a $973,817 grant, provided through funding made available by Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
“The number of iPads will cover all of the student’s presently at the middle school and provide iPads to cover the growth over the next three years,” said Jerome Skrdla, Gretna High School technology coordinator, who applied for the grant. “The grant also reimbursed Gretna Public Schools for the 600 iPads we purchased last spring heading into the pandemic. This refunded amount was used to purchase Apple TV’s for each classroom and Apple Pencil’s for the staff.
“The only cost to the district will be for training our staff to teach in a 1:1 environment.”
That training will come through contracts with ESU #3 and Apple. The goal is to use technology to enhance education from day to day.
“In middle school, engagement means everything,” said Mike Sortino, Gretna Middle School principal. “A teacher can have the greatest amount of content knowledge, all this knowledge to share with students, but if you can’t engage them, they’re not going to learn.
“A big piece of going 1:1 with technology is engagement for students. That’s their world now.”
Sortino says one idea might be to explore iBooks, which allows students to create their own notebook or textbook on the iPad.
“If all the iPad is doing is taking the place of paper and pencil, then it’s not really being used to enhance education,” he said. “The whole idea behind this is to be able to train teachers to get kids to use this, to think at a higher level and to be creative with the iPad.”
The iPads — assigned to students through Google Classroom — are semi-controlled through a management system, so students can’t download apps without permission.
“When they take them home, the filter we use at school, even if they’re on their own home internet system, the filter is still there,” Sortino said.
Students will also be responsible for AppleCare insurance protection, which covers any damage or repair to the iPad and also provides protective cases.
Students and staff are already familiar with Google Classroom, which was used heavily last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced remote learning.
“Some young teachers that are tech savvy, that were ready for this three years ago, they’re going to dive right in,” Sortino said. “Some older teachers might get involved a little slower.”