Middle schools implement 1:1 technology

“A big piece of going 1:1 with technology is engagement for students. That’s their world now.”

Sortino says one idea might be to explore iBooks, which allows students to create their own notebook or textbook on the iPad.

“If all the iPad is doing is taking the place of paper and pencil, then it’s not really being used to enhance education,” he said. “The whole idea behind this is to be able to train teachers to get kids to use this, to think at a higher level and to be creative with the iPad.”

The iPads — assigned to students through Google Classroom — are semi-controlled through a management system, so students can’t download apps without permission.

“When they take them home, the filter we use at school, even if they’re on their own home internet system, the filter is still there,” Sortino said.

Students will also be responsible for AppleCare insurance protection, which covers any damage or repair to the iPad and also provides protective cases.

Students and staff are already familiar with Google Classroom, which was used heavily last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced remote learning.

“Some young teachers that are tech savvy, that were ready for this three years ago, they’re going to dive right in,” Sortino said. “Some older teachers might get involved a little slower.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.