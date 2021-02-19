 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midlands Community Foundation raises nearly $930,000 in Matching Charitable Program
0 comments

Midlands Community Foundation raises nearly $930,000 in Matching Charitable Program

The Midlands Community Foundation raised nearly $930,000, with $476,020 qualifying for matching funds, during its annual Matching Charitable Program that ran from Dec. 1 through Jan. 5.

Under the Matching Charitable Program, MCF provided matching funds for new contributions made to existing and newly created Affiliated General, Designated, Donor Advised, Field of Interest and Scholarship Funds. Matching donations were made on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to a limit of $5,000 per individual donor, and subject to a maximum of $100,000 of matching dollars being available in the aggregate for all Funds. Because more than $100,000 was contributed on an aggregate basis to all Funds, the matching dollars were pro-rated among such donors based on the total contributions made.

“We are so pleased to be able to help our donors stretch their charitable dollars,” said Tonee Gay, Midlands Community Foundation Executive Director. “The results exceeded our expectations and allowed us to provide our more than 150 charitable funds an opportunity to raise awareness, and most importantly, encourage new donors to support their charitable causes in the areas of arts, education, health care, human services, and community and economic development.”

The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pancake feed set for Sunday
Gretna

Pancake feed set for Sunday

Gretna Boy Scout Troop 363 will host a pancake feed Feb. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert