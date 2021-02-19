Midlands Community Foundation raises nearly $930,000 in Matching Charitable Program

The Midlands Community Foundation raised nearly $930,000, with $476,020 qualifying for matching funds, during its annual Matching Charitable Program that ran from Dec. 1 through Jan. 5.

Under the Matching Charitable Program, MCF provided matching funds for new contributions made to existing and newly created Affiliated General, Designated, Donor Advised, Field of Interest and Scholarship Funds. Matching donations were made on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to a limit of $5,000 per individual donor, and subject to a maximum of $100,000 of matching dollars being available in the aggregate for all Funds. Because more than $100,000 was contributed on an aggregate basis to all Funds, the matching dollars were pro-rated among such donors based on the total contributions made.

“We are so pleased to be able to help our donors stretch their charitable dollars,” said Tonee Gay, Midlands Community Foundation Executive Director. “The results exceeded our expectations and allowed us to provide our more than 150 charitable funds an opportunity to raise awareness, and most importantly, encourage new donors to support their charitable causes in the areas of arts, education, health care, human services, and community and economic development.”

The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities.

