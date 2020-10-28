Mike Evans, Mayor, Gretna

Mike Evans wants to be the next mayor of Gretna, making fiscal responsibility his top priority if elected.

“It’s really expensive to live out here,” he said. “We need to make sure we really watch our cost and also what financial commitments we make, and really be responsible with everyone’s tax paying dollars.”

Economic development goes hand in hand with that, Evans said. He wants to bring new businesses and jobs to Gretna, diversifying the tax base and creating more opportunity.

“It’s silly that our community has to drive 20 miles every day to go to work or a restaurant,” he said. “We need to build out our community but we rely on property taxes and sales tax to build that out. When growth stops or we have a hard economic time, that really exposes that.”

Evans says his business skills match with what Gretna needs in a mayor right now.

“My values and experience, the skills I have and just my approach — kind of who I am — really align well with what Gretna needs right now,” Evans said. “My temperament and ability to work with people and my strong financial background will really help guide and align the future.”