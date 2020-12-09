New playground at Chalco Hills to be named Dom's Park in honor of 4-year-old boy

BCI Burke Co., a playground company, is donating $76,464 toward playground equipment.

The playground is a joint project of the Dominik Walters Memorial Fund and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

The NRD is contributing $96,607, said John Winkler, general manager. The agency had planned to provide $125,000, but less was needed from taxpayers because the fundraising effort exceeded its original goal, he said. The board unanimously approved the allocation at its November meeting.

The new equipment will double in size the existing playground, which is 30 years old and no longer meets safety or accessibility standards, Winkler said.

Dom’s Park will include many features her son would have loved, said his mother, Tiffany Walters, including lots of equipment to climb, slide, run and ride on. The theme of race cars, rockets, music and stars will be incorporated into the design. And, of course, the playground will include his favorite: a bouncy bridge.

The family chose Chalco because it was Dom’s favorite park, and one they visited most Sundays.

Dom’s little sister, Boon, who was 5 months old when he died, is now 2 and is developing the same love of playgrounds, her parents say.

“Because this playground captures him so well, she, much like other children, are going to get to know a piece about a child they’ll never get to meet,” Ryan Walters said.