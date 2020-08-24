New school, new principal: Hellbusch welcomes students to Falling Waters

With Gretna’s sixth elementary school slated to open Monday, Jennifer Hellbusch is ready for a new role.
Formerly the assistant principal for all Gretna Public Schools elementary buildings during the 2019–20 school year, Hellbusch is stepping up as principal this year at Falling Waters Elementary School.
“It was an incredible experience,” she said of her time as assistant principal. “I really got to know the staff, parents and students at all of our buildings. I also learned the traditions and principles that we have in place here in Gretna.”
In her 14th year in education, Hellbusch got her start as a first grade teacher at Reagan Elementary in Millard Public Schools.
She was one of the original teachers that helped open Reagan, giving her a unique perspective that she has carried with her as she opens Falling Waters.
“We’re just excited and we appreciate everyone’s patience as our building is being built,” she said. “I really appreciate all the staff at Falling Waters, all the Gretna Public Schools administration and our school board. They have been huge advocates throughout our construction process.”
In Millard, Hellbusch taught first grade for six years and second grade for two years before transitioning into the role of administrative intern — similar to assistant principal — for four years.
“As I entered teaching, I found myself more and more drawn to supporting teachers,” Hellbusch said. “My experience really evolved from the classroom to a leadership role, and me kind of having that self-actualization that I really want to work with the teachers and I want to work with students. “Administration was a great fit, truly. It gives me the opportunity to help grow our teachers so they can support our students. I get to see everyone.”
A self-proclaimed lifelong learner, Hellbusch has earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in elementary education, with an endorsement in early childhood, and a master’s degree from Doane University in curriculum in instruction.
She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she has earned an educational specialist certificate in administration. By May of 2021, she will have her doctoral degree in education administration.
Hellbusch has lived in the community for the past 14 years with her husband Matt. daughter Ellie — a first grader — and 17-month-old son Henry.
“I am so excited to meet the families and see all of our students on that first day,” she said. “I’m really thrilled and it’s just an honor to serve the community that I live in as well.”
Hellbusch said her “ultimate goal” is the safety of the students.
“I want to build a relationship with them and have a positive partnership, where we together this year can establish our identity as Falling Waters Elementary,” she said. “My goals and beliefs for our school align with our district. We always go back to what is best for our students and we truly live our mission.
“I think that will be key going into a successful school year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!