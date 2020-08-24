New school, new principal: Hellbusch welcomes students to Falling Waters

With Gretna’s sixth elementary school slated to open Monday, Jennifer Hellbusch is ready for a new role.

Formerly the assistant principal for all Gretna Public Schools elementary buildings during the 2019–20 school year, Hellbusch is stepping up as principal this year at Falling Waters Elementary School.

“It was an incredible experience,” she said of her time as assistant principal. “I really got to know the staff, parents and students at all of our buildings. I also learned the traditions and principles that we have in place here in Gretna.”

In her 14th year in education, Hellbusch got her start as a first grade teacher at Reagan Elementary in Millard Public Schools.

She was one of the original teachers that helped open Reagan, giving her a unique perspective that she has carried with her as she opens Falling Waters.

“We’re just excited and we appreciate everyone’s patience as our building is being built,” she said. “I really appreciate all the staff at Falling Waters, all the Gretna Public Schools administration and our school board. They have been huge advocates throughout our construction process.”