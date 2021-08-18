Nicholas named national High School Esports Player of the Year

“He wakes up at 4:30 a.m. every morning to work out, participates in the esports program and on the track team,” Ingraham-Beck wrote in her nomination letter. “After school he works at Goodwill, maintains excellent grades and still manages to spend time with his friends.

“It takes a very dedicated, very organized person to keep a schedule like his while also doing a good job in school,” the letter further read. “Jared is quick to help others and instantly befriends anyone and everyone around him.

“He has made a huge difference in our esports program. His enthusiasm for helping others and making them feel welcome has greatly benefited our program. Jared is not just a member of our top ‘Overwatch’ team, he is the captain. When it came to decisions, this was the easiest decision I made this year. Jared is the perfect captain. He is just the kind of person we need to lead our team. Jared does not demand from his teammates, he leads by example. He practices outside of the team practice sessions, he researches strategies and patch updates, listens to his teammates, welcomes their opinions and ideas, strategizes for upcoming matches, plans his teammates’ practices/scrims, etc. He is very well respected by the other students on his team as well as students on the other teams.”

Ingraham-Beck presented the award to Nicholas last week.