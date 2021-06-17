 Skip to main content
Ninth grade orientation set for Aug. 11
Ninth grade orientation set for Aug. 11

The 2021 Gretna High School ninth grade orientation is set for Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. at Gretna High School, 11335 S. 204th St.

All incoming ninth graders should plan to attend. Students go through an abbreviated full-day schedule, take a school photo, receive a school provided computer, meet their teachers, see their friends and more.

Parents should drop off/pick up only.

If there are recommended COVID-19 restrictions at the time of orientation, ninth-grade parents will be send an email in early August with details.

With questions call GHS at 402-332-3936.

