Ninth grade orientation set for Aug. 11

The 2021 Gretna High School ninth grade orientation is set for Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. at Gretna High School, 11335 S. 204th St.
All incoming ninth graders should plan to attend. Students go through an abbreviated full-day schedule, take a school photo, receive a school provided computer, meet their teachers, see their friends and more.
Parents should drop off/pick up only.
If there are recommended COVID-19 restrictions at the time of orientation, ninth-grade parents will be send an email in early August with details.
With questions call GHS at 402-332-3936.