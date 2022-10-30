Noli's Pizzeria in Gretna open again after retooling business model

A Gretna pizza restaurant that temporarily closed to retool its operation is now open again.

Noli’s Pizzeria said it’s back “and ready to rock” in a Facebook post last Wednesday. For now, the business is open from 4 to 9 p.m. on weekdays; and 4 to 10 p.m. on weekends, according to the post.

The owners closed a couple of months ago to hire more staff and make the transition to a full-service restaurant. They said feedback from the Gretna community and staffing issues prompted the move.

They also launched a new menu, with several appetizers, panino sandwiches, five pasta dishes, salads and, of course, pizza.

The restaurant is at 11832 Standing Stone Drive in Gretna. Check out facebook.com/nolisgretna to learn more.