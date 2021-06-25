Nominations open for Citizen of the Year

Nominations are open for the 2021 Citizen of the Year award.
The award is presented each year during Gretna Days by the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.
Nominations consist of a letter of recommendation on behalf of your nominee, presented to the Chamber’s nomination committee.
Nominees must be a current or past resident of the Gretna Public Schools district and their contributions must have been made to the Gretna community.
Letters can be emailed to info@gretnachamber.com or mailed to 798 Village Square, Gretna, NE 68028. The deadline to make a nomination is July 15.