NSAA rules Gretna must vacate 2021 Class A football title

LINCOLN — Gretna’s Class A football championship has been vacated by the NSAA board after the school was determined to have used an ineligible player.

The board voted 8-0 Thursday to strip the title from the Dragons, but allow their players to keep the medals they received for their 7-3 win over Omaha Westside in November’s state final at Memorial Stadium. This means there will be no 2021 Class A football champion.

The board upheld Executive Director Jay Bellar’s ruling that Tyson Boganowski, a junior who had played previously for Papillion-La Vista South, had not made a bona fide change in domicile under NSAA rules.

The appeal hearing was conducted in closed session at the request of the school. Testimony was heard for 2½ hours, then the board deliberated for another two hours.

The World-Herald independently checked public records that show Bryan Boganowski owns a home in the Titan Springs addition of Papillion but used the address of an apartment in Gretna when he registered as a lobbyist with the Nebraska Legislature. That filing was dated Jan. 7.