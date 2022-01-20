NSAA rules Gretna must vacate 2021 Class A football title

LINCOLN — Gretna’s Class A football championship has been vacated by the NSAA board after the school was determined to have used an ineligible player.
The board voted 8-0 Thursday to strip the title from the Dragons, but allow their players to keep the medals they received for their 7-3 win over Omaha Westside in November’s state final at Memorial Stadium. This means there will be no 2021 Class A football champion.
The board upheld Executive Director Jay Bellar’s ruling that Tyson Boganowski, a junior who had played previously for Papillion-La Vista South, had not made a bona fide change in domicile under NSAA rules.
The appeal hearing was conducted in closed session at the request of the school. Testimony was heard for 2½ hours, then the board deliberated for another two hours.
The World-Herald independently checked public records that show Bryan Boganowski owns a home in the Titan Springs addition of Papillion but used the address of an apartment in Gretna when he registered as a lobbyist with the Nebraska Legislature. That filing was dated Jan. 7.
Tyson Boganowski was at Papillion-La Vista South as a freshman and sophomore. This past season, he appeared in all 13 Gretna games. He caught 22 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown. Against Westside he had season bests of six catches for 47 yards.
This is the first time since 1919 that a state championship in Nebraska has been vacated. In basketball that year, Holbrook was stripped of its Class F title for use of an ineligible player. Deshler, which lost to the Hornets in the final, was given the championship trophy.
Omaha Flanagan relinquished the 1989 Class C boys track and field title because it used an ineligible athlete. The meet was re-scored and Battle Creek became champion.