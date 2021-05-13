NTA, Pilot Flying J thank truckers at Gretna location

A surprise was in store for essential drivers making their way through Gretna last week.

Pilot Flying J gift cards, accompanied by small prints of student artwork created for a billboard poster contest thanking truckers in 2020, were handed out to truckers who stopped in Gretna to fill up May 5. Cupcakes also awaited those who ventured inside for a snack.

“They’re the ones keeping America moving,” said Sunny LeGree, general manager at Gretna’s Pilot Flying J. “If it wasn’t for them, business would be at a standstill.”

The Nebraska Trucking Association approached Pilot with the opportunity to partner for the event.

“It’s a pretty thankless job sometimes,” said Ryan Morris, sales manager for Pilot Flying J. “We need these guys and girls out here to keep our stores stocked. This is a little way to say thanks for what they do.”

Kent Grisham, Nebraska Trucking Association president, said NTA has sponsored a handful of similar driver appreciation events throughout the state since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s our small gesture to remind drivers we see them, we appreciate them and to acknowledge how much we need them,” Grisham said.