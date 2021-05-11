Omaha man who coached youth soccer arrested on suspicion of child enticement

A youth soccer coach has been arrested on suspicion of child enticement, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.

Kyle Marek’s arrest stems from electronic communications he sent to a child, according to Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore.

Marek, 47, of Omaha was a coach for Gretna Elite Academy and an assistant coach for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

In a letter sent to the parents of soccer players, the school district said that it was notified by authorities of an investigation and that there had been concern about inappropriate communication with a student.

Annette Eyman, spokeswoman for the district, said the young person involved is not believed to be a student in the district.

“To our knowledge at this time it does not involve PLHS students but the investigation is still underway by police,” she said in an email.

Marek was an assistant coach of the girls junior varsity soccer team at Papillion-La Vista High School, she said.

He was not otherwise employed by the district. Marek was terminated Monday when the district learned of the arrest, she said.