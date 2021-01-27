 Skip to main content
Open Play resumes at Backyard Playworld
Open Play resumes at Backyard Playworld

Open Play has resumed at Backyard Playworld after nearly a year of suspension due to COVID-19.

Some rules have changed to make for a safer environment for those who attend Open Play:

• To guarantee a spot, please pre-buy your session ahead of time.

• Walk-ins are welcomed but sessions are first come-first serve, no exceptions.

• In between sessions, all high traffic areas will be disinfected. This includes our play equipment and restrooms.

• No outside food or drink allowed except water bottles. Our drinking fountain and snack area are not available.

• All guests must complete a new waiver prior to entry. Complete online. No exceptions.

• Only one adult per child (children).

• Upon arriving, all guests (adults and children) will be required to sanitize prior to playing and temperature checks will be taken.

• Masks are required to enter and must be kept on while in the building. No exceptions.

• Failure to comply with our guidelines will result in immediate removal from our building with no refund.

Open Play features a 10,000-square-foot play area featuring Rainbow swing sets, trampolines and basketball goals.

To learn more or reserve a time, visit backyardplayworld.com.

