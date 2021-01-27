Open Play resumes at Backyard Playworld

Open Play has resumed at Backyard Playworld after nearly a year of suspension due to COVID-19.
Some rules have changed to make for a safer environment for those who attend Open Play:
• To guarantee a spot, please pre-buy your session ahead of time.
• Walk-ins are welcomed but sessions are first come-first serve, no exceptions.
• In between sessions, all high traffic areas will be disinfected. This includes our play equipment and restrooms.
• No outside food or drink allowed except water bottles. Our drinking fountain and snack area are not available.
• All guests must complete a new waiver prior to entry. Complete online. No exceptions.
• Only one adult per child (children).
• Upon arriving, all guests (adults and children) will be required to sanitize prior to playing and temperature checks will be taken.
• Masks are required to enter and must be kept on while in the building. No exceptions.
• Failure to comply with our guidelines will result in immediate removal from our building with no refund.
Open Play features a 10,000-square-foot play area featuring Rainbow swing sets, trampolines and basketball goals.