Optimist Club holds annual Oratorical Contest

The Gretna Optimist Club held its annual Oratorical Contest on March 25.

The topic for this year’s contest is “Healing the World with Optimism.”

The entire freshman class at Gretna High School participates in the event. Part of the ninth grade curriculum is speech writing, so all 410 students wrote a speech.

The students then voted and narrowed it down to 14 peers.

Outside judges were brought in and narrowed the final list down to six, who presented this morning. Those six participants were Ava Fuller, Kate Wegner, Cameron Bothwell, Lane Prentice, Nivriti (Nivi) Varanasi and Maya Huber.

Medal winners were Maya Huber in first, Nivi Varanasi in second and Cameron Bothwell in third. The top two will compete in the state competition in May.

