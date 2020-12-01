 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Optimists scholarship applications open
0 comments

Optimists scholarship applications open

It is that time of year again!

The Gretna Optimist Club is looking for college students who are interested in applying for a scholarship to help with their higher education expenses.

Gretna Optimists are looking to award four $500 scholarships.

Applications are available at Gretna High School or email Lorib281@yahoo.com.

Applications are due by January 4, 2021 and can be turned in at Gretna High School.

For more information, call Lori Blum 402-332-3289.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dietze named Veteran of the Year
Gretna

Dietze named Veteran of the Year

  • Updated

It was quite the surprise for Dave Dietze last week, who learned about halfway through the Nov. 11 Veterans Day Dinner that he was to be named…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert