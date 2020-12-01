Optimists scholarship applications open

It is that time of year again!

The Gretna Optimist Club is looking for college students who are interested in applying for a scholarship to help with their higher education expenses.

Gretna Optimists are looking to award four $500 scholarships.

Applications are available at Gretna High School or email Lorib281@yahoo.com.

Applications are due by January 4, 2021 and can be turned in at Gretna High School.

For more information, call Lori Blum 402-332-3289.

