Outdoor News: Free Fishing and Park Entry Day set for Sept. 12; Hunters encouraged to register on antlerless hunter database

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day set for Sept. 12
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska has been rescheduled for Sept. 12.
September is a great month to get outdoors in Nebraska. Free Fishing and Park Entry Day allows anyone to explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park without the need to purchase a park entry permit for the day. It also allows anyone to fish for the day without a fishing permit.
Anglers must observe all fishing regulations. Camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas. Regular entrance fees for museums at state historical parks and the entrance fee at the Schramm Education Center remain in effect.
This family-friendly day typically is held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend, however, this year’s event was delayed because of the COVID-19 health crisis.
To find more information about Nebraska’s state park areas and fishing, visit outdoornebraska.org.
Hunters encouraged to register on antlerless hunter database
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission launched a new tool to help landowners address deer populations on their property. Because changes have been made to the program to make this tool more effective for landowners, all hunters will need to reregister in the program.
These changes include a limit to the number of counties a hunter can register for at five. Hunters also must list their city and state of residence.
Game and Parks’ Antlerless Hunter Database connects hunters who wish to harvest antlerless deer with landowners experiencing damage from deer on their property.
Landowners and hunters are important to managing wildlife; together with Game and Parks, they are the driving force for wildlife conservation in Nebraska. Landowners provide habitat and access for hunting game species. Readily available permits and long seasons provide tremendous opportunities to harvest deer in Nebraska, especially antlerless deer.
Game and Parks is charged with managing all wildlife in the state. It strives to find a balance between healthy wildlife populations, opportunities for hunting, and keeping deer and all game populations at socially acceptable levels.
Hunters who wish to be considered for this program and landowners who wish to contact a hunter willing to harvest antlerless deer in their area may access the database at OutdoorNebraska.gov/AntlerlessHunterDatabase.
