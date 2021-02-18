 Skip to main content
Pancake feed set for Sunday
Pancake feed set for Sunday

Gretna Boy Scout Troop 363 will host a pancake feed Feb. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St.

The event features a buffet of all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice. Carry-out is also available.

Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children with a $20 maximum per immediate family.

