Pancake feed set for Sunday

Gretna Boy Scout Troop 363 will host a pancake feed Feb. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St.
The event features a buffet of all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice. Carry-out is also available.
Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children with a $20 maximum per immediate family.
Rachel George
