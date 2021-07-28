Partnership provides Opportunities at Resurrection Lutheran

Ehegartner has worked in human services for 20 years, previously helping expand some similar services in Sarpy County as executive director of Prime Home Developmental Disability Services in Papillion.

As a new entity, Ehegartner said Opportunities was seeking a space to run its summer program for children in the foster care system.

“During summer, we want to keep people busy and engaged,” he said. “To help maintain those skills so when they go back to school, they’re not having to start from square one. We want to offer a fun environment and get them engaged in community activities.”

When space ran out at Opportunities’ current location, Ehegartner met with leadership at Gretna’s Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church.

“They had space there and they really wanted to give back and get involved with people with disabilities,” he said. “We thought, ‘Let’s give this a try from this location and this part of town, offer people a chance to see what Gretna has to offer.’”