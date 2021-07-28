Partnership provides Opportunities at Resurrection Lutheran

A newer area business is working to expand into Gretna, with some help from local Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Opportunities Inc., which offers adult services for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, has been operational since January of this year.
“We run the gamut in terms of services offered in the division of development,” said Bill Ehegartner, CEO.
Services range from community integration, day services, supportive employment, shared living, behavioral therapy and counseling.
Day service options intend to provide fun, meaningful activities and interactions, “to not just fill the day but assist people with acquiring appropriate social and behavioral skills in order to participate in community activities and social settings,” according to the Opportunities, Inc. website.
It also provides specialized educational services for children, contracting with various other services throughout the Omaha metro area to provide a more one-on-one approach for children with special needs.
“From my perspective, it’s about offering opportunities for meaningful relationships for people, hence the name,” Ehegartner said. “We want to offer meaningful service and support, offering that opportunity to belong. We focus more on the underserved parts of town: Gretna, Papillion, areas with less services for individuals with disabilities and just try to offer more opportunities.”
Ehegartner has worked in human services for 20 years, previously helping expand some similar services in Sarpy County as executive director of Prime Home Developmental Disability Services in Papillion.
As a new entity, Ehegartner said Opportunities was seeking a space to run its summer program for children in the foster care system.
“During summer, we want to keep people busy and engaged,” he said. “To help maintain those skills so when they go back to school, they’re not having to start from square one. We want to offer a fun environment and get them engaged in community activities.”
When space ran out at Opportunities’ current location, Ehegartner met with leadership at Gretna’s Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church.
“They had space there and they really wanted to give back and get involved with people with disabilities,” he said. “We thought, ‘Let’s give this a try from this location and this part of town, offer people a chance to see what Gretna has to offer.’”
Hosting a summer camp at RELC has allowed Opportunities staff to encourage its clients to find common ground with a smaller knit community, as well as offer some opportunities for integration. Ehegartner hopes to find volunteer work for clients in the area, similar to those Opportunities Inc. has with Papillion Landing and Scatter Joy Acres.
“The relationship is in its infancy; there’s definitely potential for us to build upon,” Ehegartner said. “What we try to do is utilize the resources around us. With everything growing to the west, it just makes sense for us to focus our efforts in that area.”
The camp is offered to Opportunities Inc.’s individuals, as well as others in the community needing similar supports. Opportunities has partnered with other agencies that provide similar services to collaborate, providing individualized supports to their individuals as well.
The camp runs daily from Monday through Friday and wraps up Aug. 2.