People of the Past benefits GVFD

Eighth graders at both Gretna and Aspen Creek middle schools participated in the annual People of the Past night last week.

Also called POP night, People of the Past is a living wax museum where eighth grade students research a historical figure, write a paper on that figure’s history and work it into a presentation given on the night of the program. Many dress in a customer that best represents their historical figure.

Parents visit the museum, donating coins to start each presentation. The money is then tallied and donated to the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the schools broke the presentations into groups throughout the evenings on March 15 and March 16.

Gretna Middle School made another change this year, opting to limit the exchange of coins, and asked that donations be made via Venmo and Paypal to GVFD.

