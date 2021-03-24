People of the Past benefits GVFD

Lukas Haake as Bob Ross during People of the Past night on March 16 at Gretna Middle School.
ABOVE: Oliver Ring presents as George Washington during the eighth grade People of the Past program March 16 at Gretna Middle School. RIGHT: Sydney Pontious as Florence Nightingale at Gretna Middle School’s People of the Past night on March 16.
Gavin Wolf presents as Sam Houston on March 16 during Gretna Middle School’s People of the Past night.
Alyssa Robertson as Elizabeth Cady Stanton during People of the Past night March 15 at Aspen Creek Middle School.
Malik Laux presents as Billy the Kid during People of the Past night March 15 at Aspen Creek Middle School.
Calvin Zabloudil, eighth-grader at Aspen Creek Middle School, presents as Augustus Caeser at the annual People of the Past night, held March 15. The program works like a living wax museum. Parents and families in attendance can donate coins to a student’s bucket, causing the student to “come to life” and present information on their chosen historical figure.
Amelia Whitt presents as Amelia Earhart on March 15 at Aspen Creek Middle School’s annual People of the Past night.
Eighth graders at both Gretna and Aspen Creek middle schools participated in the annual People of the Past night last week.
Also called POP night, People of the Past is a living wax museum where eighth grade students research a historical figure, write a paper on that figure’s history and work it into a presentation given on the night of the program. Many dress in a customer that best represents their historical figure.
Parents visit the museum, donating coins to start each presentation. The money is then tallied and donated to the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the schools broke the presentations into groups throughout the evenings on March 15 and March 16.
Gretna Middle School made another change this year, opting to limit the exchange of coins, and asked that donations be made via Venmo and Paypal to GVFD.
