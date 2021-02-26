Phelan accepts new role as head of facilities, construction with GPS

“I feel very fortunate to have grown up in the community,” he said. “I see this as an opportunity to really give back and make sure Gretna stays the great place that it is to live.”

Phelan said he looks forward to really focusing on Gretna.

“In my role with DLR, I was working with a lot of school districts so I couldn’t dedicate all of my time to Gretna — though that was a lot of it,” he said. “Now, I’ll be able to really focus and be a help to Dr. Beran, the board and a lot folks there, to be efficient in how we run and how the schools operate.”

The role has been in the works for some time, said GPS Superintendent Rich Beran. It has been a board goal for six years.

Phelan’s experience and knowledge made him a desirable hire.

“He was selected because he’s the best guy out there,” Beran said. “He’s known throughout all of Nebraska as kind of the go-to guy for K-12 construction and he’s worked with the district for 20 years.

“In essence, it’s been a 20-year interview. It goes back to what Dr. (Kevin) Riley said: you’re kind of being interviewed every day you’re at a job. What you do at the current job is going to determine your future.”