Phelps bikes 615 miles to fund children's cancer research

A local man biked more than 600 miles in the month of September to fund children’s cancer research.

Chad Phelps, an Air Force veteran and Gretna resident, began bicycling in 2015. Weighing 220 pounds, he dusted off a mountain bike he’d had sitting around and got to work losing weight.

“I hated running, so for cardio I would bike, first at the gym and gradually more outside,” he said.

Over the last three years, Phelps began adding longer rides to his routine.

This year, Phelps used his workouts for a good cause, participating in the sixth annual Gretna Cycle Challenge USA, a September fundraiser for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Founded in 2015, the challenge has brought in more than 230,000 riders covering 18 million miles, and raised more than $24 million for research to help treat and cure childhood cancer.

Phelps says he remembered hearing about the fundraiser last year. After upping his rides to include some 30- to 40-mile stretches, it seemed feasible.

“150 to 200 miles a month has been keeping me fit, so when I started the fundraiser, I thought it had to be something over and above,” he said. “I started with a goal of 400 miles but found pretty quickly I was going to exceed that.”