Planning Commission Digest

At its Jan. 26 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Recommended approval of a conditional use permit to Journey Church to construct a church and associated facilities in the general commercial zoning district. The property will be located on lots 9 and 10 of Burlington Park at Gretna Station, generally located on Hampton Drive and approximately 198th Street.

• Recommended approval of an extension of the city’s exterritorial zoning jurisdiction to include portions of the east half of the northeast quarter in S26, T13N, R10E and the adjoining state Highway 31 right-of-way in Sarpy County and to rezone the same to a City of Gretna transitional agriculture zoning district.

The commission also postponed two other items to Feb. 23, requesting more information.

The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting can also be accessed online or by telephone via Zoom. For meeting updates, agendas, Zoom info or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.

— Rachel George

