Planning commission digest

At its Nov. 24 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Recommended approval of a preliminary and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to residential estates with animals for a subdivision to be known as Hansen View, generally located near 228th Street and north of West Angus Road.

• Recommended Meeko SpainHower be appointed to the Board of Adjustment, filling the vacancy left by Mike Evans.

The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting can also be accessed online or by telephone via Zoom. For meeting updates, agendas, Zoom info or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.

— Rachel George

