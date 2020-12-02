 Skip to main content
Planning commission digest
At its Nov. 24 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Recommended approval of a preliminary and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to residential estates with animals for a subdivision to be known as Hansen View, generally located near 228th Street and north of West Angus Road.

• Recommended Meeko SpainHower be appointed to the Board of Adjustment, filling the vacancy left by Mike Evans.

The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting can also be accessed online or by telephone via Zoom. For meeting updates, agendas, Zoom info or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.

Rachel George

