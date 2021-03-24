Planning Commission Digest

At its March 23 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Recommended approval of a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-2 residential zoning for Aspen Creek North Phase 2. The project includes 133 additional residential lots and 10 outlots, generally located at the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Lincoln Road.

• Recommended approval of a conditional use permit for Emerald Lawn & Landscape to operate in the general commercial zoning district, generally located on South 204th Street and south of Cornhusker Road. The planning commission recommended that all equipment be stored indoors as part of its approval.

The Planning Commission’s next meeting is set for April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting can also be accessed online or by telephone via Zoom. For meeting updates, agendas, Zoom info or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.

— Rachel George

