Planning commission digest

At its Aug. 25 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission recommended denial of a blight study requested by Frank R. Krejci Trust.

The study area encompasses 99.7 acres along Highways 6/31, just north of Capehart Road: a smaller parcel on the west side of the Highway, backing up to Chestnut Ridge, and a larger parcel preliminary platted as Glen Ridge on the east side backing up the the future Gretna Crossing Park site and current fields.

Glen Ridge developers are seeking Tax Increment Financing for its apartments and commercial development on the site.

The city chose to include the parcel Chestnut Ridge parcel on the west side of the highway in the study because a drainage ditch cutting through the property has made it hard to develop, said Dan Giitinger, the city’s development services director.

One community member spoke against the proposal during the Planning Commission’s public hearing with all six present members voting in favor of denying the study.

The study, accompanied by the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial, will be presented to the Gretna City Council at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave., as well as virtually via Zoom. A public hearing will proceed the Council’s decision.

