Planning commission digest

At its Sept. 22 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Recommended approval of text amendment to allow a conditional use for gunsmith/repair and online sales in the I-1 zoning district. The applicant had originally requested that the business be allowed in the I-1 zoning district as a permitted use. The commission did not disagree with the applicant’s intent, but recommended this be pursued as a conditional use instead.

• Recommended denial of a rezoning request by Farmer Union Coop, 820 W. Angus St. The lot is currently zoned as low density residential and the applicant was requesting it be rezoned to heavy industrial, as the site is primarily used for storage of farm equipment. The commission receives two letters in opposition of the permit and residents who live nearby voiced safety concerns at the meeting.

• Recommended approval of proposed amendments and updates to the City’s comprehensive plan pertaining to future growth, transportation plan and future land use map. This limits where low density developments can happen, including areas in the Sarpy County and Sarpy Cities Wastewater Agency’s interest.