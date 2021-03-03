Planning Commission Digest

At its Feb. 23 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Recommended approval of a preliminary and final plat for a subdivision to be known as Czech Bros 1st Addition, generally located west of Highway 31 and south of Pflug Road.

• Recommended approval of a final plat for a single lot in Aspen Creek Phase 5, generally located on the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370.

• Recommended approval of a conditional use permit to allow an automated car wash and interior detail area in the general commercial zoning district, generally located south of Oakmont Drive and east of 192nd Street.

• Recommended approval of a conditional use permit to allow a landscape business to operate in the general commercial zoning district, generally located on South 204th Street and south of Cornhusker Road.

• Recommended denial of a conditional use permit for a coffee kiosk to operate in the general commercial zoning district, generally located on the southwest corner of Highway 6 and Highway 370. The denial was recommended 5-0 due to traffic through the development and access off the highway and Gruenther Road.