Planning Commission Digest

At its Feb. 23 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:
• Recommended approval of a preliminary and final plat for a subdivision to be known as Czech Bros 1st Addition, generally located west of Highway 31 and south of Pflug Road.
• Recommended approval of a final plat for a single lot in Aspen Creek Phase 5, generally located on the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370.
• Recommended approval of a conditional use permit to allow an automated car wash and interior detail area in the general commercial zoning district, generally located south of Oakmont Drive and east of 192nd Street.
• Recommended approval of a conditional use permit to allow a landscape business to operate in the general commercial zoning district, generally located on South 204th Street and south of Cornhusker Road.
• Recommended denial of a conditional use permit for a coffee kiosk to operate in the general commercial zoning district, generally located on the southwest corner of Highway 6 and Highway 370. The denial was recommended 5-0 due to traffic through the development and access off the highway and Gruenther Road.
• Recommended approval of a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-2 and R-4 (low and medium density residential) for a subdivision to be known as Gruenther Ridge. The plat passed on a vote of 4-1 for recommended approval.
• Recommended approval of an extension of the City of Gretna’s Extraterritorial Zoning Jurisdiction to include that portions of Lot 1, Double “S” Development, in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter in Section 15, T-13-N, R-10-E, of the 6th PM, Sarpy County, NE, and the adjoining area consisting of the US Highway 6 and to rezone the area to flex space.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting is set for March 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting can also be accessed online or by telephone via Zoom. For meeting updates, agendas, Zoom info or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George