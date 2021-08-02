Planning Commission Digest

At its July 27 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Recommended approval for a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and residential estates to R-3 and R-4 high density residential and highway commercial for a subdivision to be known as Silverstone. The subdivision will consist of 592 lots on 216.67 acres and will be generally located between 204th and 216th streets between Lincoln Road and Cornhusker Road.

Approval was recommended 5-1 with Doug Clark voting against the request, saying there is too much density in the area, which could cause traffic issues.

• Unanimously recommended approval of a final play and rezone from flex and I-1 light industrial to highway commercial and I-2 heavy industrial for a subdivision to be known as Highway 31 and I-80 Business Park No. 2. The 52.15 acre site is generally located northeast of the intersection of Highway 31 and Platteview Road.

• Unanimously recommended approval of changes to the Zoning Code Section 4.14 Accessory Structures. There are changes to the slope of accessory structures in certain zoning districts and providing for the total square footage of accessory structures in residential zoning districts.

All items will go before the Gretna City Council next month.