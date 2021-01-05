Planning commission digest

At its Dec. 22 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission:

• Recommended approval of a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and mixed-use commercial to high density residential and mixed use commercial for a subdivision to be known as Kayda Corner, generally located on the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370.

• Recommended approval of a preliminary and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to medium density residential for Gretna’s second public high school, generally located on the southwest corner of 180th Street and Camelback Avenue.

• Recommended approval of a preliminary and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to general commercial and transitional agriculture for a subdivision to be known as Emerald Lawn and Landscape, generally located east of Highway 6 and south of Cornhusker Road.

The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting can also be accessed online or by telephone via Zoom. For meeting updates, agendas, Zoom info or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.

— Rachel George

