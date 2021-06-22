Pool now open Tuesdays

The Gretna City Pool is now open on Tuesdays.

The announcement came June 16, in the middle of the 2021 summer season. The pool had originally opened at partial capacity with limited hours and days, dependent on staffing.

Hours of operation are expected to be as follows: Monday, closed; Tuesday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Check the website for daily updates.

Open swim only. No extra services will be available, including day care swim, swimming lesson sessions and pool parties.

General admission cost is $4 per person ($2 after 6 p.m.) Ages 3 and under are free in the baby pool only.

Season passes may be purchased starting May 3 at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per person. There are no family passes.

The pool accepts cash or check only. City Hall accepts cash, check or credit card (3% processing fee for card.)

The pool will close for the season on Aug. 8.

For policies, procedures and more, visit gretnane.org/140/swimming-pool.

