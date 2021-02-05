 Skip to main content
Preschool open house approaches
Preschool open house approaches

Gretna Public Schools will hold a Preschool Open House Night on Feb. 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

If your child is 3 or 4 years old by July 31, they are eligible to attend. You can visit and take a tour, learn about curriculum and meet the preschool teachers.

Visit 4-year-old preschool classrooms at Gretna Elementary, Thomas Elementary, Whitetail Creek Elementary, Palisades Elementary, Aspen Creek Elementary and Falling Waters Elementary, and 3-year-old preschool classrooms at Gretna Elementary.

This is an open house, so you may come and go any time between the hours of 5 and 6:30 p.m. Preschoolers are welcome to attend, however siblings are asked to stay at home to limit the number of people in the classroom. Masks will be required for everyone.

Applications will be available in the spring for the 2021–22 school year.

