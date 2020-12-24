Preschoolers give back

Students at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s Wee Lambs Preschool learned an important lesson in recent weeks.

The student collected hats, gloves, underwear, socks and diapers for Lutheran Family Services of Omaha. They assist low income people and help them this Christmas season. These families earn points by attending classes, counseling, parenting and doctors appointments. Each time they attend one of these, they get points they can use to shop at the Healthy Family Boutique.

“We taught the children about giving to others this Christmas season and how Jesus would want us to give to others in need,” said Lisa Stirtz, Wee Lambs Preschool director. “They were so excited to help other boys and girls.

“This program is near and dear to my heart and warms my heart to help these families in need. Their faces light up when they receive these small, minimal things.”

