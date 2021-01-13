Program helps Nebraska high school students struggling with math prepare for college

“Let’s get our computers up and get started,” math teacher Ryan Garder told the students. A buzz persisted briefly in the relaxed atmosphere of Garder’s classroom, but the students quieted and went to work. Last year, some 40 students were in the program, so Gretna also used Taylor’s room, right across the hall from Garder’s.

On this day, Garder, Taylor and a third Gretna teacher, Kyle Moore, helped the students. Gretna High also provides an after-school program in the school library for math students who want additional help.

The Math Readiness Project varies with the needs of the school. At Bellevue West, it is tailored toward students who plan to study a trade, such as construction or auto work, at Metro.

At the Omaha Public Schools Career Center, too, the focus is largely on preparing students for trades programs at Metro. Teacher Laura Beavers said the students learn that math has applications to many jobs.

“They start seeing connections,” she said. “They understand why they need to learn it, and they learn it better.”

Not everyone in the program dreads math.

Furman said, “I’ve always loved math.”