Recommended North Park upgrades presented to Gretna City Council

A number of projects are proposed for the update, which is expected to span three to five years. Suggestions include replacing the swings and ground padding below the swings, creating a trail with lighting throughout the park and potential shelter or bench options.

The committee also suggests removing the four rocking animals in the play area for younger children, replacing those with a fire truck rocker and police car rocker, as well as two tactile panels for interaction. The surface material could also be replaced in this area.

The slide will need to be replaced — it is suggested that a climbing structure take its place — and the merry-go-round will be removed by Public Works. The merry-go-round will be replaced with grass turf.

Gretna Public Works is also expected to remove the existing sand play area and replace it with grass, keeping cost minimal.

In early March, the Gretna City Council was expected to discuss a $45,968 replacement of the three-bay swing area with new swings and ground padding at North Park, identified as the biggest safety concern in the playground. Instead, that money in this year’s budget was used to repair damage to slides in Peterson Park and Plum Creek Park, pushing back the timeline.