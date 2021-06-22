Recommended North Park upgrades presented to Gretna City Council

The Gretna Park Advisory Committee presented its North Park upgrade recommendations to the Gretna City Council on June 15.
The plan aims to replace worn equipment and surface materials, updating the parking and incorporating play structures that make North Park unique.
“We’re looking to give more variety and make our parks unique within their own,” said Lauren Liebentritt, Park Advisory Committee chair, in March.
After coordinating the replacement of the Peterson Park shelter and extensive work on the Gretna Crossing Park project, the committee focused its efforts on some of Gretna’s other city parks.
“We found that North Park had all those updates with the baseball fields, but we didn’t do any updates on the playground itself,” Liebentritt said.
The committee found that the park hadn’t been upgraded since the early ‘90s.
Though the park is grandfathered in, meaning its amenities do not have to meet current safety standards, the Park Advisory Committee sought to identify potential safety issues when developing a park update.
“Most of us on the committee are parents, so yes, we’re grandfathered in, but why would we not want to take the safety of children into account?” Liebentritt asked.
A number of projects are proposed for the update, which is expected to span three to five years. Suggestions include replacing the swings and ground padding below the swings, creating a trail with lighting throughout the park and potential shelter or bench options.
The committee also suggests removing the four rocking animals in the play area for younger children, replacing those with a fire truck rocker and police car rocker, as well as two tactile panels for interaction. The surface material could also be replaced in this area.
The slide will need to be replaced — it is suggested that a climbing structure take its place — and the merry-go-round will be removed by Public Works. The merry-go-round will be replaced with grass turf.
Gretna Public Works is also expected to remove the existing sand play area and replace it with grass, keeping cost minimal.
In early March, the Gretna City Council was expected to discuss a $45,968 replacement of the three-bay swing area with new swings and ground padding at North Park, identified as the biggest safety concern in the playground. Instead, that money in this year’s budget was used to repair damage to slides in Peterson Park and Plum Creek Park, pushing back the timeline.
The project is expected to cost more than $200,000 once all projects are completed. The projects will likely be completed in phases and each phase will require approval from the mayor and City Council.
Also at its June 15 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2082, rezoning Lot 1 of the Emerald Lawn & Landscaping subdivision from transitional agriculture to a general commercial zoning district.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2087, amending the Transportation Plan within the Gretna Comprehensive Plan Update 2020.
• Approved and adopted a resolution of the Mayor and City Council pledging full support and cooperation for participation in the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Leadership Community certification. The program provides smaller communities with helpful resources, including an outline of activities that help them become organized for future growth and development.
• Approved and adopted a resolution authorizing the Mayor and City Clerk to execute the agreement and all of the documents necessary to facilitate the loan between the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the City of Gretna for purposes of repairing and improving the sanitary sewer system.
• Approved two sewer rate reduction requests.
• Approved an event application for Gretna Days, July 29 through Aug. 1.
• Approved a subdivision agreement and sewer connection agreement with SID 299 for the Aspen Creek Phase 5 subdivision Lot 364.
• Approved a pay request of $193,387.50 to RL Ruff Inc. for work on Gretna Crossing Park.
The council then entered executive session to discuss contract negotiations strategy and litigation.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 6 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.