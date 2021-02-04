Sarpy County launching state’s first mental health court

As with other problem-solving courts, such as Sarpy County Drug Court, the court delays the person’s sentencing. Participants who successfully complete the program can withdraw their guilty plea, and the County Attorney’s Office will dismiss the charge. If a participant violates the terms or conditions of the court, they can be removed from the program and will proceed to sentencing.

“This is a huge opportunity for participants to have charges removed from their record,” said Creston Ashburn, Sarpy County’s Drug Court Coordinator who will also oversee Wellness Court, through a news release. “I’ve kept in contact with Drug Court graduates who are pushing 15 years of sobriety. Our goal with Wellness Court is similar: to see individuals manage their mental health, to be able to obtain employment and to become successful.”

Sarpy County has started screening potential participants and will launch the court this month. The effort builds on the county’s long history of focusing on mental health, which includes a mental health diversion program created by the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office in 2014, and the Omaha metro’s first dedicated mental health law enforcement unit, which the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office formed in 2018.