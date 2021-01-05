Sarpy County Museum Director details county history in book

Ben Justman, Director of the Sarpy County Museum was determined to write a history book before the pandemic broke out.

He was surprised to find that there was not a book dedicated to the history of the county and set out to compile the years worth of information on the area into book form.

After months of research, Ben wrote “Sarpy County: A History.”

Justman said to research for the book he had several source documents available to him at the Sarpy County Museum and supplemented the research using an online data base.

“The good thing about the internet is there are things pertinent to Bellevue and Sarpy County that are not in the state in terms of being held at archives,” Justman said.

He said the online availability of information allowed him to research from the comfort of his own home and saved him the time of having to go out on trips throughout the country.

To figure out what was to be included in the book and what part of history was to be left out was a challenge for him.