Sarpy County Sheriff's Office planning memorial for crime victims

Davis, who became sheriff in 2005, said he’s determined to see the memorial project through before he retires.

“I’m 67 and I’ll probably run (for office) one more time,” he said. “This project means a lot to me because there are many times that the pain of these victims doesn’t go away. It stays. The victims need to be remembered.”

Lisa Summers, a member of the Leadership Sarpy group working on the memorial, went to the same junior high as Danny Joe Eberle. She remembers not being able to play outside after his abduction.

“This story has been with me — always,” said Summers, who is director of resident services with Hillcrest Health Services. “I’m just glad to be part of this project, something that is so powerful.”

The memorial will be placed inside the Sarpy County Courthouse. Davis said the cost of the project is still being determined, but he estimated that up to $100,000 might be needed.

“This case made a huge ripple effect through the community,” said Jon McCarville, a civil engineer with Leo A Daly and a Leadership Sarpy member. “We hope this memorial recognizes everyone affected by senseless crime — from the victims and their families to first responders and beyond.”