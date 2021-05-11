 Skip to main content
Sarpy County winners of Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards announced
Vala’s Pumpkin Patch

There’s plenty of pumpkins, as well as many other attraction at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna.

 File photo

The votes are in for the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards, recognizing the best tourism businesses in Sarpy, Douglas and Pottawattamie Counties.

The awards are presented in partnership with the Sarpy County Tourism, Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Visit Omaha to honor the more than 18,000 local residents who work in the tourism industry.

The public nominated their favorites, and more than 6,000 votes were cast across the three counties. Here are the winners in four categories:

Sarpy County

Best Attraction

1. Vala’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard

2. Omaha Storm Chasers

Honorable mention: Fontenelle Forest, Union Omaha, Papio Fun Park, TreeRush Adventures

Best Hotel

1. Embassy Suites by Hilton La Vista

2. Courtyard by Marriott Bellevue

Honorable mention: Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Papillion, Courtyard by Marriott La Vista, SureStay Plus Hotel Omaha South

Best Restaurant

1. Stella’s Bar & Grill

2. Copps Pizza Company

Honorable mention: Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen, Umami Asian Cuisine, Miyake Sushi, Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Best Retail Business

1. Nebraska Crossing

2. Shadow Lake Towne Center

Honorable mention: Diana’s Papillion Tea Shop, Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique, 402 VINYL

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

