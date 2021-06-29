Sarpy permit valuations way up in first quarter

Traditionally, a business would be required to find ground, get permits, design a facility and hope for construction in 18 months.

“Now, what we are seeing is developers, both local and out of state, going and building buildings without any tenets secured and they’re having success in finding tenets,” Rainbolt said. “They have proven the demand in the market, and now we are seeing other developers take that risk.

“From our perspective, we are much more successful attracting new employers if we’ve got space for them to go as quickly as possible.”

Sarpy County continues to see modest progress in commercial and housing construction. There were 281 housing permits issued for the first quarter, which falls in line with the 900 to 1,000 permits issued annually since 2013.

“I don’t think (housing) could heat up any more than that, but I don’t think you’d really want to,” Rainbolt said.

An additional burst of building comes from school construction across the county, including new facilities, refurbishment and additions.

While building permit valuations are not the same as capital investment numbers, they are proxy in analysis when estimating coming economic growth, with valuations over $75,000 tracked.