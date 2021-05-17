School Board Digest

At its May 10 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Heard parent concerns regarding masks.

• Gave first round approval to the Policy 1060 update. The policy outlines the limited instances in which advertising may be allowed through school activities. For example, a music shop could “sponsor” a band concert.

• Appointed board members Dawn Stock, Kyle Janssen and David Gulizia to the board committee for the naming of the new high school.

• GHS Assistant Principal Jami Ewer updated the board on the Metro Math program for Gretna High School students.

The next regular school board meeting will be Monday, May 24 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.

— Rachel George

