School Board Digest

At its Aug. 10 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the resignation of Paula Johnson-Taylor.

• Approved the contracts of Ashlee Snow and David Backhaus.

• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to the agreement between the school district and MCL Construction for the position of Construction Manager at Risk for the proposed construction of a new high school building located at approximately 180th and Camelback Road.

• Gave approval to receive bids for pre-grading of the second high school site.

• Approved the following contracts with ESU 3 for the 2020–21 school year: supplemental services, media services, driver education, special education, data and network maintenance agreement and interlocal agreements previously approved by the board (cooperative purchasing.)

• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with approval and authorization to execute a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Gretna Rural Fire Protection District, for the purchase by the school district of a portion of the rural fire district’s real property at Lot 2, Gretna Business Park. The board then approved a resolution to move forward with a purchase agreement.

• Heard an update on construction projects around the district.

• The board then entered executive session to discuss land acquisition.

The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.