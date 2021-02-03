School Board Digest

At its Jan. 27 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the resignations of Cari Scholl and the retirements of Jane Gundvaldson and Stu Giller at the end of the 2020–21 school year.

• Approved the contract of Laura Dobkins beginning with the 2nd semester of the 2020–21 school year.

• Approved the 2021 board goals.

• Approved the middle school band trips to Adventureland in May 2021 pending COVID-19 conditions/restrictions at that time.

• Approved Harvest Hills Elementary as the name for Gretna’s seventh elementary school.

• Approved the 2021–22 negotiated agreement with the Gretna Education Association.

• Gave first round approval to the Middle School Parent-Student Handbook changes, to include 1-1 iPad Technology verbiage.

The board also heard reports on mid-term graduation and the senior exit survey, the new Megatronics industrial technology program at Gretna High School, the 2021 legislative session and construction.