School Board Digest

At its Jan. 27 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the resignations of Cari Scholl and the retirements of Jane Gundvaldson and Stu Giller at the end of the 2020–21 school year.
• Approved the contract of Laura Dobkins beginning with the 2nd semester of the 2020–21 school year.
• Approved the 2021 board goals.
• Approved the middle school band trips to Adventureland in May 2021 pending COVID-19 conditions/restrictions at that time.
• Approved Harvest Hills Elementary as the name for Gretna’s seventh elementary school.
• Approved the 2021–22 negotiated agreement with the Gretna Education Association.
• Gave first round approval to the Middle School Parent-Student Handbook changes, to include 1-1 iPad Technology verbiage.
The board also heard reports on mid-term graduation and the senior exit survey, the new Megatronics industrial technology program at Gretna High School, the 2021 legislative session and construction.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.