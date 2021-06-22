School Board Digest

New parking options at Palisades Elementary School will soon line a residential street.

At its June 14 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education discussed, considered and took all necessary action to enter the agreement with SID 260.

Through the partnership between the neighborhood and the school district, about 25 parking stalls will be installed along Chutney Drive, to the west of the parent entrance and near the south end of the soccer field.

The neighborhood, Sanitary Improvement District 260, will pay for the installation and Gretna Public Schools will assume maintenance cost and responsibilities.

Also at its June 14 meeting, the board:

• Approved the contract of Amanda Krussick.

• Gave first-round approval to the 2021–2022 handbooks.

• Approved the schematic design for the Gretna Middle School auxiliary gym.

• Appointed Rick Hollendieck, Ann Wright and Mark Hauptman to a leadership committee for Gretna East High School. The committee will help select colors, mascot, fight song and make other important decisions for the new school.