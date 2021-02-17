School Board Digest

At its Feb. 8 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
• Approved the retirement of Sharon Hanson and the resignations of Cecilia Kelly and Kiley Delzer.
• Approved the contract of Pat Phelan for a new position: Director of Facilities, Construction, Maintenance and Custodial Services.
• Gave final approval to the calendar for the 2021–22 school year. The first day of school will be Aug. 12. Winter break will be Dec. 22 through Jan. 2; Jan. 3 will be a teacher in-service day. Spring break will be April 11 through April 15 and the last day of school will be May 24.
• Approved the renewal of Rich Beran’s superintendent’s contract.
• Set the following dates for budget presentations: special education on March 22; middle school and high school on April 26; elementary school on May 24 and the combined budget on June 28.
• Gave final approval of a change to the Middle School Parent-Student Handbook, adding expectations and responsibilities for 1:1 technology.
• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to appointing members to the Construction Manager at Risk selection committee for the proposed Phase 2 athletic facility improvements at Gretna High School under the Political Subdivisions Construction Alternatives Act. The committee members are as follows: Kyle Janssen, Dawn Stock, Rich Beran, Travis Lightle, Mike Kros or his designee, John Roll and Brian Zych.
• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to the agreement between the school district and MCL Construction of Omaha for the position of Construction Manager at Risk for the proposed construction of a community center and pool to be located at Gretna Crossing Park.
The board then heard an update on proposed legislation impacting education before entering executive session to discuss contract negotiations.
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.
— Rachel George