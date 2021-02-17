School Board Digest

At its Feb. 8 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the retirement of Sharon Hanson and the resignations of Cecilia Kelly and Kiley Delzer.

• Approved the contract of Pat Phelan for a new position: Director of Facilities, Construction, Maintenance and Custodial Services.

• Gave final approval to the calendar for the 2021–22 school year. The first day of school will be Aug. 12. Winter break will be Dec. 22 through Jan. 2; Jan. 3 will be a teacher in-service day. Spring break will be April 11 through April 15 and the last day of school will be May 24.

• Approved the renewal of Rich Beran’s superintendent’s contract.

• Set the following dates for budget presentations: special education on March 22; middle school and high school on April 26; elementary school on May 24 and the combined budget on June 28.

• Gave final approval of a change to the Middle School Parent-Student Handbook, adding expectations and responsibilities for 1:1 technology.