School board digest

At its Oct. 26 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the following GPS Foundation Officers for a one-year term: George Jahn, President; Jan Spurgeon, Vice President; and Tim Gilligan, Secretary/Treasurer. The board also approved the appointments of following foundation board members for three-year terms: Jan Spurgeon, George Jahn and Bob Ostdiek.

• Approved the Gretna Education Association as the bargaining team for the 2022-23 school year.

• Approved a permanent easement and temporary construction easement to the City of Gretna for sewer work on the second high school property.

The board also heard reports on construction and career awareness before entering executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.

The next regular school board meeting will be Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board regularly meets the second and fourth Monday of each month, but traditionally only meets once in November. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

— Rachel George

