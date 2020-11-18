School board digest

At its Nov. 9 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Accepted the resignation of Matt Johnson at the end of the 2020–21 school year.

• Approved the 2019–20 audit.

• Approved the F&M Bank loan for 2% for the administration building addition. The loan documents are refinanced every two years.

The board also received the American Civics Report and an update on construction before entering executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.

The next regular school board meeting will be Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month, though traditionally, only meets once in December. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.

— Rachel George

