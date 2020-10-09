 Skip to main content
School board digest
At its Sept. 28 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the resignation of Madison Meadows.

• Approved the contract of Paige Snyder.

• Approved reaffirmation of the parental involvement policy. No changes were made, but the policy is reviewed annually by law.

• Approved a land purchase agreement of $2.58 million for 54.94 acres near 192nd Street and Giles Road. The land will be used for a future third middle school location.

• The board also heard reports on construction and Gretna High School 1:1 technology before entering executive session.

The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

Rachel George

