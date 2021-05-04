 Skip to main content
School Board Digest
School Board Digest

At its April 26 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the resignations of Jennifer Hammes, Monica Huber, Emanuel Maldonado and Adam Stotz.

• Approved the contracts of Mary Bennett, Mollie Doeschot, Ashley Gaytan, Kristin Larson, Tessa Roland, Benjamin Saul and Jessica Zavidil-Manley.

• High school social studies teachers Jon Swanson and Dave Stastny presented the American Civics Report, updating the board on how they teach students to read and interpret documents, utilizing critical thinking and multiple sources to form their own look at the past.

• Assistant Superintendent Travis Lightle presented preliminary budget figures for 2021-2022 for the middle schools and high school.

• Mike Kros and David Ciavarella with DLR Group updated the board on the pool and community center designs.

The board then entered executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.

The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 5 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The meeting was moved to an earlier time so that parents may attend Gretna High School’s honors night. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.

Rachel George

